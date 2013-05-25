Traynor As Eastland Hosting Flying Car

×

It's difficult to imagine how Milwaukee Innovation Week somehow became Flying Car. It's either hipster-based savvy marketing or it's a deliberate attempt to pleasantly confuse the general public. Whatever the case, the Greater Milwaukee Committee's Innovation in Milwaukee Initiative's annual peer into future possibilities has been generating interest . . . and interesting video thanks to a series of internet shorts hosted by Ronald Eastland--a flashy character played by local actor Michael Traynor. Possibly best-known in Milwaukee Theatre circles as Sherlock Holmes at a couple of mysteries staged at the Brumder Mansion, Traynor's turn behind the camera here as Eastland is entertaining and vaguely hypnotic.

On Friday, June 7th, Flying Car takes of at the Potowatomi Expo Center with 1950s retro-kitsch tempered against jazzy dreams of a techno-future wonderland. Or words to that effect. Michael Trynor hosts the June 7th Flying Car Gala--presumably in character. The program features music, fashion and film from 7pm - 11pm at 313 North 13th Street.

For more information about Flying Car and a generous sampling of Traynor's work as Eastland, visit Flying Car online.