Traynor and Hultquist Return to the Brumder as Holmes and Watson

It hasn't been that long since Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist last appeared as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's interactive murder/mystery A Most Irregular Tea Party. The pair return with the original cast of that production easy next month as Reconstructing Grimm and Milwaukee Entertainment group present the show once more March 1st through 24th at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 West Wisconsin Avenue.

This is a hugely enjoyable show which will soon be joined by a sequel featuring the actors returning to their roles once more in another script written by Shipe. If you didn't get a chance to see the original, here it is again in advance of the second in the series-- Sherlock Holmes and a Regrettable Engagement.

For ticket reservations to Sherlock Homes: A Most Irregular Tea Party, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.