Treasure Island In Hartford

There's a little, red truck from Montana somewhere in Hartford, Wisconsin right now. The truck in question belongs to a children's theatre company. At Hartford's Schauer Center somewhere around 9:30 am today, parents and children will be registering for a chance to be a part of a stage adaptation Treasure Island. Students in grades 1 -12 will be showing-up to get a chance to work on the show for a few days to be a part of the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Treasure Island. It's a musical adaptation of the classic novel featuring a cast culled from today's auditions. It sounds like kind of an interesting gig for the two professional actor/directors traveling the country this summer and a really interesting opportunity for kids of all ages to be in a show that makes it to the stage for a couple of performances this coming Friday.

The MCT comes to Hartford from launching a similarly developed two-performance production of The Frog Prince in Fond Du Lac last week. This January, they'l e doing something similar in Menasha with a production of The Wizard of Oz.

The Missoula Children's Theatre's production of Treasure Island makes it to the stage Friday, June 18th at 7pm and Saturday, June 19th at 2pm. Tickets range in price from $13 - $8.

For more information call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer Center online.