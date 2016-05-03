A Tribute to Mothers

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’s also a play about motherhood by contemporary playwright James Sherman makes it really accessible to everyone.

It’s a 90 minute play with no intermission. The play takes place in and around Chicago over the course of the 20th century. In 90 minutes we see 65 years in the life of Mary Goodman...one of the Greatest Generation who is mourning the loss of her husband. Her daughter Deborah is encouraging her to move on with her independence the way so many baby boomers will be forced encouraged to do in the years to come. In a way this may be looking ahead by looking back--a really interesting show with plenty of time for discussion with mom before and after the show.

Memories Dinner Theater’s production of From Door to Door runs May 3 - 18 on 1077 Lake Drive in Port Washington. For more information, visit Cream City Theater online.