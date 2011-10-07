A Tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein

×

Rodgers and Hammerstein had been writing music together for a very, very long time. Somewhere around the dawn of pop music when all kinds of fusion was going on between American music of various kinds, these two guys were producing some of the most memorable stage music of a generation.

Their music continues to endure just over half a century since they wrote The Sound of Musictheir final show together. This weekend, The Falls Patio Players opens its main stage season with a tribute to the duowith Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Directed by Alan Piotrowicz, the musical revue includes work from Allegro, Carousel, Cinderella, Flower Drum Song, The King and I, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, State Fair among others.

Onstage Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe joins a cast of actors from nearby including Nadine Borngraeber, Adam Moreno, Jenna Reetz and Wendy Rightler.

The Falls Patio Players’ Some Enchanted Evening runs Ocober 7th – 9th. All shows start at a cozy 7:30 pm. There’s an even cozier 3pm matinee performance tomorrow, Saturday the 8th. For ticket reservations, call 262-255-8372 or visit the Players online.