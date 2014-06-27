Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm . Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he says “walks a brilliant line between silly and shocking.” The premise: a group of oppressed beasts overthrow a tyrannical dictator with aspirations to create a new existence for animals without whips and cages, but they inexorably fall victim to the corruption of power. Rott says, “For me, the show urges others to avoid complacency and thoughtless consumption. It prompts people to actively investigate and assess their decision-making process.”

A cast of 14 puppeteers/actors will animate elaborate animal puppets designed by Puppet Master Andrew Parchman—and Rott says, “It’s kind of spectacular.” A live four-piece ensemble will perform music and sound effects composed by the show’s Assistant Director Ben Yela. And what better way to bring an even greater sense of reality to this multifaceted production than performing it at a farm! If you’ve seen Quasimondo before, you know this is going to be a one-of-a-kind theater experience.

Animal Farm runs July 7-14 at Trimborn Farm in Greendale (8881 W. Grange Ave.). For more information or to buy tickets, call 717-34-QUASI or visit thequasimondo.com.

Theatre Happening

Lanford Wilson’s Talley’s Folly is a Pulitzer Prize-winning lyrical romance about Sally Talley, who believes she is no longer capable of loving, and her Jewish suitor, Matt Friedman. Show runs July 2-25 at Third Avenue Playhouse, 239 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. For tickets, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

NOTICE: Alchemist Theatre’s production of Oleanna (previewed in the Shepherd ’s June 12 issue) has been cancelled due to a cease-and-desist letter sent by Dramatists Play Service, Inc. on behalf of playwright David Mamet because of the theatre’s gender-fluid casting.