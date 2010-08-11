A Trio of New Shows With Morning Star

Christian theatre group Morning Star Productions recently announced a three-show season of completely new works. The company that opened last year with a visually stylish production of Eugene O'Neill's Days Without End brings three new shows to the stage of Eastbrook Church on Green Bay Avenue.

Morningstar's season includes two new dramas by Alan Atwood and a comedy Tim Neve.

Running September 24th through October 3rd, Atwood’s Glory Rising tells the story of two sistersone on an exhausting mission in Africa and the other who has come to visit her in hopes of taking her home.

Running January 21st-30th, Woodeye is a Time Neve comedy set in a rural town in Wisconsin.

Running April 9th – 17th, My Brother’s Keeper is a drama about a successful lawyer who finds her hopes of being elected to US Senate are complicated when she has to deal with a cognitively challenged brother.

For more information, call 414-228-5220 (ext. 385) or visit Morning Star online.

