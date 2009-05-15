Trutheatertheater: More Weirdness from Out of State Next Month

by

I’d mentioned yesterday that the traveling show from Minneapolis that’s making it here next week courtesy of Bedlam Theatre.

Next month, there’s more: Providence, Rhode Island group Trutheatertheater comes to town Tuesday, June 2nd for a 40 minute show that costs $7.

Trutheatertheater will be performing The Unbroken Cycle of Broken Things . . . don’t know much about it but judging from the press release it definitely sounds . . . oddly pleasing. The premise is this: a thief, an alchemist and an albatross walk out of a tree. Why? Evidently a cold soul was about to chop it down and set fire to it for warmth. It’s a show that mixes acting with puppetry and novel costuming. Should be interesting . . .

The Unbroken Cycle of Broken Things comes to The Borg Ward on 823 West National June 2nd at 7pm.