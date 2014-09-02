Tuesdays With Morrie ALS Benefit with Soulstice Theatre

Sometime last week Milwaukee theater performer/producer Matt Zembrowski accepted an ALS ice bucket challenge from a couple of different people. Zembrowski was raising money for ALS before it was cool. (Or freezing cold for that matter.) Some time back, Zembrowski appeared with Don DeVona in a Soulstice Theatre production of Tuesdays With Morrie. As with all Soulstice Theatre productions, a portion of the ticket sales went to support a charity that matches some aspect of the play. Tuesdays With Morrie is an autobiographical piece by Mitch Albom about his relationship with an old college professor with ALS. So naturally a portion of the proceeds from that production went to the same place that is the inspiration behind all of those buckets of ice.

In the video linked to the above paragraph, Zembrowski announced that he Don DeVona and Soulstice Theatre would be staging a one-night only reunion benefit performance of Tuesdays With Morrie. The drama will be performed at Soulstice Theatre Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. All proceeds go to the ALS Foundation.