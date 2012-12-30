Twelfth Night Prepared and Unrehearsed: Welcome Theatered

×

The haze of the holidays winds down and there's news of another project materializing out of the ether. The unexpectedly tall Christopher Elst and Marcee Doherty-Elst have started up a theatre company referring to itself as . . . ahem . . .

Welcome to the stage Theatered. (Nice name) Anyone interested in getting Theatered for the company's first project need not wait that long. Their first show is a January 5th one-night-only performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. It's being staged in the unrehearsed style popularized by the Unrehearsed Theatre Company of Chicago. It's a style that breathes new life in tot he work by infusing it with all those things that make live performance so much better than attaching a glowing rectangle of any kind.

Tickets are $9. The show starts at 7pm. At the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. For more information, visit Theatered online.