The Twelfth Sketch 22 Comedy Experiment

Patrick Schmitz' Sketch 22 is a rather large clustering of talent under pressure.

10 groups of writers work with 10 directors and 40 actors to come up with a sketch comedy show in 22 hours.

It was actually kind of exhausting just writing that sentence.

Patrick Schmitz has kind of a long history of doing this.

So he knows what he's doing.

It's the freshest sketch available.

Sketches grow like little microscopic organisms living out their 22-hour lifespan as they migrate towards the stage and then die.

It's the type of thing that can be very moving to watch.

Reminding us all that our time here is limited.

The circle of life and all that.

Kind of humbling to see it happen, actually.

Or maybe it's just weird untested energies that can be a lot more fun than anything that's been run through a big, corporate machine.

A fun, little experiment in any case.

Come see the experiment in action next month.

Sketch 22 (#12)--will be staged at Comedy Sportz (420 South 1st Street) on January 11th (that's a Saturday) at 7pm. Tickets are $10.