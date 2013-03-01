Two Dollhouses: Ibsen and Sommers

×

Maureen Kilmurry's staging of Ibsen's A Dollhouse was one of two shows that I would've loved to see last weekend. From what I hear the Marquette University production of the classic drama is quite an accomplishment. That production continues through March 3rd at the Helfaer Theatre.

For tickets and further information, visit Marquette online.

×

In a kind of a cool comic parallel, Charles Sommers' Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre will be mutating Ibsen's classic into a comic 1940s-style radio melodrama this coming Sunday morning. Always a clever wit with a script, it should be interesting to hear what Sommers does with the classic for Fischberger's Variety Variety Hour Half-Hour on Sunday March 3rd from 8:30 am - 9:00 am on 91.7 FM WMSE.