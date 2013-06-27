Two Gentlemen of Verona gets Theater RED

×

Relatively new local theatre company Theatre RED, in collaboration with Chicago's Unrehearsed Shakespeare Company brings a staging of The Two Gentlemen of Verona to the studio theatre of the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. A blend of Milwaukee and Chicago actors collaborate on a one-evening-only performance that will be entirely unrehearsed. Every actor comes to the show only knowing his or her own part. Standard First Folio-style Shakespeare stuff as I understand it.

But there IS a kind of interesting energy when there's something new being brought to the stage . . . even if it's only the dynamic of the people working together on a production and a mix of local and non-local actors should be a fun addition to all of the rest of the shakespeare that's going on this summer.

Theatre RED and the Unrehearsed Theatre Company's staging of The Two Gentlemen of Verona will be staged June 29th at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. The show begins at 7:30pm. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-782-4430.