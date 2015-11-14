Two Guys Singing in a Book Store

It’s a musical written on an extremely small canvas. Just two guys. Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present it on the smallest possible stage: a bookstore on Downer Avenue. Billed as a “love story about friendship,” The Story of My Life is Neil Bartram and Brian Hill’s musical about two guys. The cozy, little Milwaukee Opera Theatre production will be Stage Directed by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s C. Michael Wright with Musical Direction by Anne Van Deusen. Doug Clemons and Adam Estes star in the show, which will be staged at Boswell Book Company on 2559 North Downer Avenue. The show runs Dec. 3 - 13. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.