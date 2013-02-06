Two And A Half Gay Men Improv

×

Improv can happen anywhere without warning. Sometimes the performers don't even realize they're doing it at the time. But without getting too existential, comedy happens quite easily. It doesn't really take much in the way of production, costuming, lighting or sound to put on an improv show, so these things can end up manifesting themselves in quite an array of different locations.

This particular Wednesday night is an entirely new tradition in improv: three guys from TIM: The Improvised Musical (Robby McGhee, Nevin Langhus, and Jacob Bach) will be performing as the imrpov act Two and a Half Gay Men at Hamburger Mary's. This is short form improv at a very distinctive bar and grille on south KK. Tonight is the first performance of what is planned as a weekly thing every wednesday night.

Two and a Half Gay Men starts tonight and every Wednesday night at 8pm at Hamburger Mary's Milwaukee on 2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue.