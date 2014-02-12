Two LGBTQ Shows In Early March

As the winter winds-down in early March, there are a couple of stage shows coming to local stages that celebrate LGBT advocacy groups from two distinctly different eras.

Theatrical Tendencies will be staging Jon Marans' The Temperamentals March 7th - 22nd at Soulstice's Tamsett Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis. It's a period drama set in the early '50s. It's the true story of the founding of the Mattachine Society--one of the earliest gay activist groups in the US. Mark R. Neufang, Joshua Devitt, Jacob Dougherty, Jim Lautenbach and Jake Mace star in the Wisconsin Premiere. The show is directed by Theatrical Tendencies Artistic Director Mark E. Schuster.

For ticket reservations, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.

A little earlier in the month, the Marcus Center hosts a stage performance put together by an LGBT advocacy group founded roughly half a century after the Mattachine Society began its mission. The The It Gets Better Project™ was founded in September of 2010. The group seeks to help LGBT youth through what is likely to be the roughest point in gaining acceptance. The group is collaborating with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles for a show that brings the message of support to the stage of the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall on March 2nd at 7pm. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit the Marcus Center online.