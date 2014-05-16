Two Night-Only Milwaukee Debut

Poet and author Sabley Sabin’s first play debuts tonight at Theatre Unchained. It’s called, Everyone's stories are true.

Milwaukee needs more original work and it’s really nice to see something new get staged. I don’t remember seeing a press release on this one, so there isn’t much info available, but here’s the copy from the official listing with Theatre Unchained:

“ The show consists of three acts: Act One - the conversations, Act Two - runner, and

Act 3 - open letters, and features local

actors Clarence Aumend, Jessie Barr, Alejandra Gonzalez, Derek Jacobs, Gracie Limbach, and Erico Ortiz in a variety of roles.