Two Upcoming Broadway Casseroles

The end of the month is ahead and with it, the end of the traditional theatre season. It’s a strange time privy to a lot of odd traveling shows from out of state, at least one 24 hour play and a few other odds and ends. For those in the mode for something a little less offbeatthose interested in something a little more glossy and traditional who can’t wait for A Chorus Line to come to the Marcus Centerfor these people there are a couple of Broadway revues coming to area stages.

On May 21st, Off The Wall Theatre opens Broadway Golda musical revue featuring songs that seem largely drawn from an earlier era of Broadway including Swanee, Anything Goes and There’s No Business Like Show Business.

The show features the talents of Sharon Rise, Mary Beth Tell, Kristin Pagenkopf, Annie Mater, Tyson Monroe, Heather Reynolds, Michael Davis and of course Off the Wall Artistic Director Dale Gutzman. It’s largely the usual crowd seen in an Off The Wall Show, which has proven to be entertaining with musical fare in the past. The show runs May 21 – 24 at Off The Wall Theatre.

Then, June 8th and 9th, the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove presents Broadway Currentsa program of more contemporary stuff to flutter off Broadway in just the past few years. Songs included are from shows like Rent, Avenue Q, Wicked and Spamalot.

Talent included in the performance features D'Laney Gielow, Bryce Lord, Tommy Lueck, Linda Stieber with narration by Artistic Director Mark Salentine and Susan Dwyer Loveridge.

A Chorus Line comes to the Marcus Center from June 23rd through 28th.