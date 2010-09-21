Tyne Daly Tickets Still Available

×

Star of TV, Film and Broadway, Tyne Daly makes it to Milwaukee a week from yesterday to perform a concert to raise funds for Renaissance Theaterworks. The award-winning actress will be performing a concert to benefit the company on Monday the 27th from 7 – 9 pm.

As talented as the Broadway star is, the $100 tickets seem pretty hefty until one conciders that the money is going to support one of the most consistently impressive theatre companies in town. Those enjoying the concert have the satisfaction of knowing that they're also helping to maintain one of the better intimate theatre companies in town.

The Tyne Daly concert runs from 7-9pm on September 27th at the Skylight Bar and Bistro at 158 North Broadway.