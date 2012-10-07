Against Type For Uprooted

×

Suffice it to say, as versatile as an actor might want to be, some roles will always be out of reach. This is particularly frustrating with traditional plays as the right actors can often be those not usually associated with t he roles. Elst and Tyburski managed the single most impressive balcony scene between Romeo and Juliet this past summer in reversed gender roles in Juliet and Romeo with Bad Example Productions.

This month, Uprooted Theatre hosts a fundraiser featuring actors playing roles outside of their usual repertoire with Against Type. Marti Gobel, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Dennis F. Johnson & Laura Lynn MacDonald play characters they normally wouldn't be cast in due to differences in race, age, gender or body type.

Against Type is a fundraiser for Milwaukee-based African American theatre company Uprooted at Duncan Entertainment Group on 777 North Jefferson Street in Milwaukee. The fundraiser runs from 6 - 9 pm on Monday, October 14th. Tickets are $25. There is free food and a cash bar.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.