Umbrella Group Looking to Fund THE VIEW FROM HERE

A one-man musical sounds like one hell of an undertaking. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on a tremendously small group of people. If even one component of a small musical production is off, thew hole thing can tank.

So no pressure, right?

Umbrella Group is looking to raise funds for its production of a one-person musical called The View From Here. Written with music, lyrics and book by Timothy Huang, the musical is presented as a series of letters from an actor living in New York to his girlfriend back home.

The show is scheduled to run Feb. 12 - 28 at the Sousltice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Francis. The star of the show is charismatic musical theatre talent Doug Clemons, who will come to the production from a recent appearance in another intimate musical with Milwaukee Opera Theatre. There he did a performance in a book store. Here he’ll be be a cozy, little studio theatre. He’ll be directed by talented stage actress Kelly Doherty with musical direction by Paula Foley Tillen.

The program looks to raise a modest $2,000 in the next couple of weeks. As of this writing, it’s about a third of the way there. For more information, visit the project’s page on Indiegogo.