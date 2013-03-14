The Underground Collaborative: A Fragile Basement

The donations box at the Underground Collaborative performance/creative space was stolen. U.C. guru and Milwaukee Comedy Fest founder Matt Kemple's initial reaction was an open suggestion on Facebook to the people who had stolen it that involved using the box for rather uncomfortable proctological purposes. It's understandable. This sort of thing is very, very frustrating. Since then, Kemple has had a chance to focus on the practical aspects of having lost donations.

He went to Indiegogo and set up a page . . . and managed to raise $815 of the $600 it was hoping to raise. Impressive . . . but his sort of thing plays up the sort of problem that smaller arts groups run into all the time . . . and the far that the U.C. was compromised as much as it was by a loss that could be ameliorated in some fashion by donation of $600 shows just how little such organizations subsist on.

I guess what I'm trying to say is . . . it's a good organization. It's a great space. And though there's been a huge outpouring of support for the U.C., the existence of such spaces is maddeningly tenuous. So if you've got a little bit of money available, you might consider donating to the campaign even though they've met their goal.

Here's the link to the Indiegogo campaign.

And here's Matt Kemple's formal pitch for funds as seen on YouTube.