Uniquities at Alchemist Theatre

Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Facebook profile or take some selfies or something like that. No...Daniel Jasperson’s show is about himself, but as he’s focussed the show on other people, it’s really about audiences as reflected through his own show. It’s all done with mirrors...conceptual mirrors.

It’s a “mind reading” show. Jasperson is a mentalist, so expect all the little feats of prestidigitation and subtle influence and careful observation one might normally expect from a mentalist. But since this is also someone who is doing a show at the Alchemist Theatre this weekend, expect something more. Jasperson’s work is evidently quite theatrical. He’s looking to make a connection with the audience as much as he is trying to mystify it...it’s the type of intimate venue that maximizes that personal contact. No need for big cages or white tigers or anything like that because this is a show about you as reflected through someone who might be more of an artist than some cheesy/flashy stage magic show. No Siegfried. No Roy. No cheesy gothy mindfreakery. This is a show about Uniquities.

Daniel Jasperson’s Uniquities runs May 18 and 19 at the Alchemist Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit the Alchemist online.