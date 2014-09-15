UniverSoul Circus at State Fair Grounds

UniverSoul celebrates 20 years in existence with a performance a tour that comes to town this month. The multicultural, multinational, blend of music, theater and circus arts makes it to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis Sept. 17 - 21. What had started as a dream to put together a single evening of entertainment for a full family continues into its third decade with interactive theatrical performances that mix circus arts with Pop, Classic R&B, Latin, Hip Hop, Jazz and Gospel music.

