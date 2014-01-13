Unsphere the Stars for Optimist

×

Optimist Theatre will be staging The Winter's Tale in June. As with any show, it's tricky to score funding for it. The fact that Oproimist's Shakespeare in the park outdoors shows are admission-free, it can be even more difficult to gain the necessary funding.

Their big fundraising event next month is a variety show they're calling Unsphere the Stars. The show stars musical comedy juggling act Phil Johnson--also known to the stage as Philip Earl.

With the kind of talent that Optimist has been able to get for its shows in the past, there's little doubt that this should be a fun show--and it's being staged at Turner Hall Ballroom, which is a great atmosphere for crazy energies. So this should be a fun evening in support of what will likely be a really, really enjoyable comedy this coming summer.

The doors on Unsphere the Stars open at 7pm on Wednesday February the 12th at Turner Hall on 1034 North 4th Street. For more information, visit Optimist Theatre online.

The Winter's Tale runs June 13th - 29th at Kadish Park. More information on that as things progress.