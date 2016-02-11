Untitled Women this Friday at Carroll University

Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance and art in support of female empowerment promoting a positive body image.

There are two performances of the project this Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Both performances take place at Carroll University’s Otteson Theatre on 238 N. East Ave. in Waukesha. For more information and behind-the-scenes posts, visit the program’s Facebook events page.