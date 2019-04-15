Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Teaches Untold History in ‘Ben Butler’

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Benjamin Franklin Butler is a historical figure who is often kept out of history books. As the major general in charge of Fort Monroe, Va., he was not an outstanding military leader, nor was he a very good soldier. He was, in fact, a lawyer and a businessman who found himself in a precarious position when fugitive slaves came to his fort to ask for asylum. As per the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, he was obligated to return them to their southern masters, but morals went against the word of the law; the decision he took that day shaped much of U.S. history, as Ben Butler established a legal precedent that was later made standard in the entire Union. His actions, which playwright Richard Strand transcribed in his play Ben Butler, saved countless slaves.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged Ben Butler in the Cabot Theatre—an ideal setting for the beautifully rendered office of one Benjamin Butler. The play is minimalist in many ways—everything takes place within the same two walls, with only four actors—but the script is what gives it all its qualities. We are introduced to the major general during what is arguably one of the most difficult moral dilemmas anyone could face, and the script masterfully develops Butler’s psyche, turning him from a figure of authority to an amiable man we can only root for. While remaining a historical drama, the play allows itself moments of frank hilarity, delving into the realms of comedy and biography for the sake of a well-rounded story. If history was not kind to him, Butler will be fondly remembered by anyone who sees the play named after him.

As Butler, Drew Brhel incarnates a deeply human character who is riddled with worries, hesitations and obsessions; he is also the source of much of the show’s comedy, along with Chase Stoeger as Lieutenant Kelly. Brhel delivers a stunning performance, enhanced by the ease with which he interacts with his fellow actors. Marques Causey as Shepard Mallory, a brash and educated escaped slave, offers some of the best moments on stage. The two characters are very similar while also being polar opposites. “If you were black and I were white, you’d be a slave, and I would be a major general,” Mallory says, driving home the commonalities between the two men. David Sapiro rounds out the cast as a deeply antagonistic Confederate major who pushes Butler to take his most radical decisions.

Thanks to excellent costumes and décor, which support even better actors, Ben Butler does a wonderful job of immersing audiences in 1861 Virginia. The whole play is a lesson in humanity, morals and history. If you never heard Benjamin Franklin Butler’s name before, you have a lot to learn from it. It certainly is a good time, both fun and educational for all.