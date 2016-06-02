Upcoming Auditions for Toto in the Wizard of Oz (really.)

I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berlin looks to add animal warmth to the stage as it hold auditions for a dog for its upcoming production of the classic musical The Wizard of Oz.

Illustrator W. W. Denslow was very specific with the way the dog was represented in the original children’s book on which the musical is based. Producers for the MGM original musical managed to get a much better-groomed dog for the studio soundstage. WEST seems a bit more open to interpretation. Here are the ideal requirements for Toto according to the official announcement:

“ Any dog preferably under 15 pounds

No previous acting experience is required but a well-trained dog with a perky disposition is a plus!

Willing to be carried in a basket and by Dorothy and other characters

Not be frightened or distracted by live music, audience responses and clapping, or actors moving on stage.

Available to perform in six performances (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) starting August 5 through August 14

Available to attend rehearsals on July 25, July 26, August 1, 2, 3, and 4.