Upcoming Auditions

A couple of companies are hosting open auditions for the coming season this fall.

Theatre Unchained is staging the Milwaukee premiere of The Addams Family Musical. Director John Baiocchi is looking for 10 men and 10 women for the intimate studio theater production of the musical. Auditions are Jul 14 and 15 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The show runs Sept. 12 - 28.

There are no appointments. Simply show-up with 32 bars of a Broadway song. Bring sheet music in your key. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.

Also, the Sunset Playhouse is staging a production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Director Michael Pocaro. This play, which is still in its original run on the other side of the Atlantic has the distinction of still being the longest-running stage play in history. So it’s a very appealing murder-mystery script.

Auditions are Sunday, July 20 And Monday the 21. Auditions run both days from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. The production has performances from Sept. 11 - 28. For more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.