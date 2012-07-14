Upright Citizens Brigade Comes To Marcus Center

×

As always, this tends to be the time of the summer when I'm starting to really look toward to the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. It's the one time of year I really have to enjoy improv and sketch comedy . . . there are all these shows going on at places like Comedy Sportz that I never have a chance to go to the rest of the year and there are really funny local sketch and improv comics that are a whole universe in and of themselves . . .

Milwaukee Comedy Fest tends to draw some really great fringe sketch and improv groups from across the country. There are, of course, those with bigger names that occasionally make it to town outside the festival. Somewhat recently it's been announced that the Touring Company of the Upright Citizen's Brigade is going to be in town in September. It's kind of a lower rent version of Second City . . . it may not boast a whole bunch of successful alumni, but there are a few rather big names in there. The Chicago-born group saw early appearances by Amy Poehler, Rob Cordry, Ed Helms and Rob Riggle among others. Okay, so that first name is pretty universal. (Parks And Recreation has been picked-up for yet another season.) The rest of those names are known to those of us who watch the Daily Show. And while none of the above will be in the touring show, here's an opportunity to see some people working long-form improv in a group with an interesting pedigree.

Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company will be at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater on September 21 and 22. Performances are at 7:30 pm and 10:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Sunday, July 15th. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.