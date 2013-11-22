Uprooted Audience Choice: SIX DAYS OF GRACE

×

At the end of Uprooted Theatre's Stretch MARKS three-week play festival, David Begel's Six Days of Grace has proven to be the audience favorite. The theatre festival was a celebration of new work that made its way to the stage of Next Act's theatre space. After a call for script submissions, the selection process narrowed the field down to six plays that were read at Next Act's space. Audience members voted on which of the six they would like to see go on to further readings in Chicago, New York, and South Africa.

Begel's Six Days of Grace is described by Uprooted like this:

" Charley Huddleston is a 50-year old man who has just been released after a long prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl. He has been placed in a neighborhood where he lives quietly and alone. One day, another 13-year old girl, Grace Evans walks by while Charlie is on his porch. Grace seems well beyond her years and uses language that would make a sailor blush but she and Charlie begin to develop a friendship. Grace decides Charlie is the perfect match for her Aunt Leslie who has a hobby as compatible and unique as Charlie’s. But Charlie’s secret remains a secret and he struggles with control. Despite this, the friendship grows until his secret is revealed. "

Specific dates and locations for the upcoming readings will be announced later by Uprooted. For more information, visit them online.