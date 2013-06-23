Uprooted Is Looking For Scripts

×

Uprooted Theatre is looking for scripts for a new play reading series that it will be running at the Next Act Theatre next season. Stretch MARKS: a theatre fete will run for three weeks between October 13th and November 3rd.

The name of the series is in honor of the late Sally Marks who recently passed away. As sad as that passing has been, it's nice to see Uprooted looking to try out new material. Here are the requirements verbatim from the press release:

"-Playwright must be a minimum of 18 years old

-All pieces must be new works that have never been produced in any form prior

-Plays must have a maximum of six actors(plays written with the intent of actors playing more than one role is acceptable)

-Play must run 2 hours or less

-Plays with the possibility of multi-ethnic casting are encouraged

UPROOTED will provide winning scripts with:

-Professional directors and actors

-Tech aspects

-Rehearsal and performance space

-All printed copies of the scripts

-Advertising for the event

Submitted Plays:

-Will be accepted June 21st – August 18th

-Must be submitted electronically to djohnson@uprootedmke.com

-Will be assigned a number by an unbiased party to ensure anonymity

-Will be reviewed by a panel of theatre and literature professionals

Winners will be notified by early September."

For more information, visit Uprooted Online.