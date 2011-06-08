Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys

×

The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. The plot concerns a racially mixed cast working on a progressive drama on Broadway. The striking complexity of racial tensions plays out in an almost recognizable mid-twentieth century. In places its very comic. In places it’s very chilling. The Milwaukee Rep staged a production of the drama in early 2009. Half a century later, the drama continues to meet with critical acclaim. It continues to be staged.

This month, in collaboration with Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot, Uprooted Theatre Company will present a staged reading of Trouble In Mind as a part of the inaugural event of Project 1 Voice’s 1 Play, 1 Voice, 1 Day.

Projcet 1 Voice is organizing simultaneous staged readings of trouble In Mind by African-American theatre companies in over a dozen different locations from New York to Texas to Minneapolis.

From Project 1 Voice’s website: “It is imperative that our community spark renewed interest in the arts, the artists and the organizations that nurture them. This event seeks to build community interest not only in seeing the staged reading but by getting the community involved with their arts institutions by donating time, money, or items needed by the theatre.”

The Uprooted staged reading of Trouble In Mind will make it to Ten Chimneys in a free performance Monday, June 20th at 8pm. The performance is free to the public. Reservations are encouraged for those interested in attending. To reserve free tickets, call 262-968-4110.