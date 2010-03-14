Uprooted Theatre On 10th Street

×

In a year beset by a greater than usual number of adjustments and cancellations on the Milwaukee stage, Uprooted Theatre has had to cancel its production of The Colored Museum due to the difficulties of scrambling to replace a couple of actresses and other scheduling conflicts. As a result, the relatively new theatre company will be returning to the stage this coming week with a production of Dael Orlandersmith Beauty’s Daughter. Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel returns to the multi-character one-woman show that was onstage so briefly last summer. Having only had two Milwaukee performances last summer, many in Milwaukee missed the opportunity to see the show.

Marti Gobel is a remarkable actress and has shown a great deal of talent in recent productions of Yankee Tavern with the Rep and Around the World in 80 Days with Milwaukee Chamber. Once again, this is a really great opportunity to see a rising young talent perform a series of characters alone onstage. And as it is being performed at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre, it’s a very intimate performing space. The space worked remarkably well for a one-woman show earlier this season as Angela Iannone played Catherine Hepburn in Tea At Five. The stage should suit an equally talented Gobel just as well.

Uprooted Theatre’s Production of Beauty’s Daughter runs March 18th – 27th at the Tenth Street Theatre. (628 North Tenth Street.) Advanced tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets.