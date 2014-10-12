Uprooted Theatre’s Fifth Annual AGAINST TYPE This Month

Later-on this month Uprooted Theatre presents the next in an annual series of remarkably interesting fundraising performances. Now in its fifth year Against Type: Roles I’ll Never Play But I Could is an evening of actors performing characters they’d enjoy performing as if only they didn’t look the way they do. It’s kind of a fun premise that clearly has met with some success to have reached its fifth annual performance.

Uprooted Theatre’s Against Type takes place Oct. 19 at the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S. Water St. For more information, visit Uprooted online.