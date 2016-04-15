Urinetown at Carthage

The press release says, “Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.” Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad socio-political satire, but when you see it all laid-out like that it’s really pretty remarkable how much the dystopian musical manages to cram-into a single musical theater package. Kind of makes one wish that more musical theater would be that ambitious.

The press release in question was released by Carthage College. They’ll be staging a production of the musical satire this month. Directing the show is helmed by special guest director Mary MacDonald Kerr, who is a local theater veteran having been reliably brilliant in a steady series of productions over the years. This is Kerr’s first musical. From the press release: “I have loved big, fat musicals since I was very young, but never really got to be in one,” she said. “I am having a blast being surrounded by 20-some talented singers, actors, and dancers coming together to create this piece. It is truly joyful.”

Carthage College’s production of Urinetown: The Musical runs Apr. 22 - 30 in Carthage’s Wartburg Auditorium on 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha. For more information, visit Carthage College online.