Urinetown In Hartland

It might be the only musical every to be inspired by a pay toilet. It’s one of those haunting pieces of musical theatre that manages to be both weirdly disturbing and really funny at the same time. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann’s dystopian musical Urinetown first debuted Off-Broadway over 15 years ago.

The premise is kind of strange. a twenty-year drought has necessitated the abolishment of all private toilets. All toilets are public pay toilets which are owned by a single mega-corporation. So...yeah...absurdist dystopian comedy that only gets weirder from there. The latest manifestation of the musical comedy comes to Hartland this month as Lake Country Playhouse stages its production May 6 - 22.

Robert Hurd directs the show with musical direction by Catherine Pfeiler and choreography by Ami Majeskie. For tickets and more, visit Lake Country Playhouse online.