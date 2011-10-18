Ushers for the Exonerated

×

I never quite got a request like this before. Seeing as how I’m always interested in helping out in whatever way I can, Next Act Theatre has put out a call for ushers to round out its run of The Exonerated. It’s a really powerful drama and a great opportunity to be a part of the premiere show at Next Act’s brand new theatre space on 255 South Water Street.

Next Act’s Marketing/PR Manager Matt Kemple contacted me about the need for ushers and now I forward that on to anyone who might be interested in helping out Next Act. If you love theatre and don’t have the money to help out in any other way, this is a great opportunity to support a great theatre company.

Interested parties are encouraged to call the Next Act Box Office for more info at 414-278-0765.