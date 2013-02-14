UW-Parkside Theatre Does BOOK OF DAYS

×

Midway through last month, UW-Parkside announced that it would be canceling its upcoming production of COLUMBINUS. The play about the days leading in to the Columbine High School massacre was canceled in light of recent events. After local shootings in Oak Creek and Brookfield, the decision was to go for something a bit more sensitive.

While Lanford Wilson's Book of Days doesn't directly involve a contemporary mass-murder, it's scarcely a cheery alternative. Originally staged in 2000, the drama follows a death in a small town. It's a small town best known for its cheese plant. When the owner of the plant dies in a mysterious hunting accident, his bookkeeper suspects murder. She's been cast as Joan of Arc in a local theatre production of a Shaw play and she wants to see justice done. It's a blend of drama and comedy. Should be an interesting alternative to Columbinus .

UW-Parkside's Book of Days runs March 9th - 17th in UW-Whitewater's Black Box Theatre. For ticket reservations, www.uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2564.