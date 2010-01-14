UW-Washington County Looking For Actors

×

UW-Washington County’s theatre department is looking for actors for its spring production of Ronan Noone’s Brendan. The comic drama about an Irishman who has moved to Boston. Brendan’s settling into his new lifestyle west of the Atlantic, but he’s also having to deal with the ghost of his late mother passing judgment on his decisions and host of other concerns. The play, which debuted in 2007, sounds like a really interesting choice for a spring play at a university outside Milwaukee county.

Auditions will be held on February 2nd (a Tuesday) at 7pm on the campus of UW-WC at 400 University Drive in West Bend.

UW-WC is looking for a cast of 5 men and 4 women aged 18 – 60 for the production. They’re also looking for volunteers for tech work. The show is being directed by UW-WC professor Brad Ford. It runs March 11th – 14th. (4 performances in total.)

For more info, contact Professor Ford at (262) 335-5222 or email: brad.ford@uwc.edu.