UW-Whitewater's Summer Shows

As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to a university for theatre in the middle of summer?

Well . . . actually they're doing a couple of fun, little pieces this summer that should be well worth a little jaunt out to Whitewater . . .

The Summeround Season (that's what they call it) starts on June 26th with a production of John Cariani's Almost, Maine. Kind of an interesting choice for the summer, Almost, Maine is a series of short, romantic pieces set in a small, cold midwestern town in winter. Some may remember a recent Milwaukee Rep production which included performances by Deborah Staples and Gerard Neugent. Some may remember a slightly more distant Boulevard Theatre production which included equally memorable performances by Beth Monhollen and Ken Dillon, among others. This is a fun series of brief romantic shorts amplified by the intimacy of a studio theatre.

UW-Whitewater's production of Almost, Maine runs June 26th through 30th at the Hicklin Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit UW-Whitewater online.

And later this summer, UW-Whitewater visits a musical theatre precursor to Almost Maine as it stages the 1996 romantic comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. It's a series of shorts about romance, love and such. A series of musical comedy bits about love should work just as well on a studio theatre stage as non-musical romantic comedy.

UW-Whitewater's production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change runs July 17th through 22nd at the Hicklin Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit Uw-Whitewater online.