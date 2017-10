×

The shiny, new Panther Improv Group (also called P.I.G.) will be performing its first ever totally independent show the first weekend in December. Billing itself as “UWM’s premier improv troupe,” the group will be fusing comedy together onstage live and in improv at the UWM Fireside Lounge in the UWM Student Union on 2200 East Kenwood Blvd. The show materializes in the intimate space on Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. The show is one hour long.





For more information about P.I.G., visit their Facebook page.