UWM Mourns the loss of Dance Department Chair

×

UWM mourns the passing of it Dance Department chair Ed Burgess. The unexpected death of Burgess was announced only a little over an hour ago as I write this. The gentleman who had been with UWM’s dance department for over two decades, was also quite active in various local companies including Milwaukee Shakespeare, Wild Space Dance Company, Milwaukee Dance Theater, Your Mother Dances, Milwaukee Ballet, The Skylight, Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Danceworks. His most recent performance was in the role of 20th century dance legend Vaslav Nijinsky in Theatre Gigante’s production of Isidora and Nijinsky.