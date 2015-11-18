UWM's One-Weekend Run of 'Damn Yankees' Opens Tonight

It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century since it debuted on Broadway.

Izaiah Ramirez plays a middle-aged fan of the Washington Senators who is willing to make a deal with the devil (played by Michael Jeske) to turn him into a 22-year-old baseball phenom (played by Evan Braun.) Will performance-enhancing occult activity give Boyd the edge his team needs? Did I mention this is a beloved classic musical?

UWM Theatre’s production of Damn Yankees runs Nov. 18 - 22 at the UWM Mainstage Theatre on 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. For more information, visit UWM online.