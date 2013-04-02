V-Day Milwaukee Performance

×

Part of a global initiative to stop violence against women and girls, V-Day Milwaukee. The organizations raises money for other anti-violence organizations and helps raise awareness of violence against women. This Friday and Saturday amidst a crazy flurry of other local openings, V-Day and Pink Banana Theatre are staging a performance of A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant and a Prayer. The program of theatrical pieces includes work by Nicole Burdette, Carol Gilligan, Moisés Kaufman, Susan Miller, Mark Matousek, Robin Morgan, and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Local actors featured on the program include: Marcus Beyer, Brittany Curran, Ceri Hartnett, Amanda Houchens, Taylor Lhamon, Ashley Retzlaff, and Becca Segal.

A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant and a Prayer runs April 5th, 6th and 7th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.