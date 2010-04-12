Vagina Monologue Benefit

×

Since it debuted over a deceade and a half ago, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues has secured its place in theatre history. Easily one of the more enduring theatrical contributions of the 1990’s, the Vagina Monologues is regularly performed all over the country.

The V-Day Nonprofit group, which has raised millions of dollars for women’s anti-violence groups through stagings of the monologues, brings its latest production to Milwaukee stages this weekend as the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center welcomes performances Friday through Sunday. A very intimate studio theatre, the MGAC’s staging of the monologues was sold-out last year.

This year’s trio of performances benefit The Sojourner Family Peace Center and an international campaign to assist women who have been victims of some very, very brutal violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed April 16th- 18th at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center on 703 S 2nd Street .