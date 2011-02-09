The Vagina Monologues Fundraiser at the MGAC

A Portion of ticket sales go to the Sojourner Family Peace Center

This year, the Vagina Monologues reaches its fifteenth year. The milestone is interesting in that the monologues detail the concerns of women who were interviewed over a decade and a half ago. The concerns of the women interviewed by playwright Eve Ensler continue to carry the kind of energy they did back then. There's a kind of universality about the material that should keep it exceedingly relevant for decades. The V-Day global no-profit that has raised over $75 million for women's anti-violence groups finds itself a local stage this February as The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center this weekend as the MGAC presents performances of the monologues to benefit V-Day and Milwaukee's Sojourner Family Peace Center. In its third year with the MGAC, the Milwaukee production is directed by Casey Harding.

February 11th and 12th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 13th at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission/$10 for seniors and students. Call 414-383-3727 for reservations.  

 

 