Vaudeville In Elm Grove

×

Vaudeville was a huge, network of variety performances that proliferated in an era dominated by only one major broadcast medium. By the late 1920’s, Vaudeville had almost died out due to the proliferation of cinema. About twenty years after the fall of Vaudeville, a theatre opened-up in Elm Grove, Wisconsin that remains there to this day. The Sunset Playhouse rounds out its 50th anniversary season with a Vaudeville-style evening of variety entertainment for two nights only.

August 26th and 27th, the Sunset Playhouse presents Gaslight Revuean evening the features songs, stage magic, novelty acts and comedy sketches. The two acts specifically listed in promotional materials are both magic actsJohn and Maria Kurtz and well-known Milwaukee magician David Seebach.

Both Gaslight performances start at 7:30 pm. For further information, call the ticket office at 262-782-4430 or email boxoffice@sunsetplayhouse.com.

It’s the final show in Sunset’s 50th Anniversary Season, but Sunset isn’t really taking that much of a reflective breatherthe Sunset’s 51st Season starts less than two weeks after Gaslight’s final performance. Sunset opens it 2010-2011 season with Steve Martin’s The Underpants on September 9th.