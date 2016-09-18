Vaudevillian Variety Show In Sheboygan

This month, Sheboygan hosts a huge vaudeville-like variety show featuring more than 100 performers drawn from in and around Sheboygan. Aerial acrobats, musical comedians, magicians and musicians and so much more fill the bill of The Return of the Big Sheboygan Shebang. The show will prominently feature theatrical physical comedian Dr. Prof. Tomáš Kubíne as chief orchestrator in a show that also features the musical comedy of Al Simmons and the silk rope work of Elise Ebner.

Everything is compressed into what should be a dizzyingly entertaining show preceded by a 3-hour pre-show. A full evening’s entertainment as diverse as this is likely to be could be a fun road trip for the final Saturday in September.

The Return of the Big Sheboygan Shebang takes place on Sep. 24 at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts on 826 N. 8th Street in Sheboygan. For more information, visit the John Michael Kohler Arts Center online.