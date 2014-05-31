Verse & Vino For Boulevard

The Boulevard Theatre has been hosting Verse & Vino fundraisers for quite some time now. The latest hits the City Lights Building in the Menomonee Valley this June 14. The fundraiser runs from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. There are silent auctions. There is wine. There is poetry performed by people involved in local theatre. It’s a really pleasant social atmosphere. In some past years, this event has been held in and around the theatre itself. The City Lights building looks like a beautiful venue for the event.

For reservations to the fundraiser, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.